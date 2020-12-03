[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

The Plaza presents ‘Bulmung’ package



The Plaza of Hanwha Hotels & Resorts is offering the “Bulmeong” package for guests looking to rest at the hotel’s suite equipped with a fireplace.

Bulmeong, combining “bul,” meaning fire, and daydream -- “meong” -- means to find rest in difficult times.



The package comes with a one-night stay at the hotel’s signature suite with an electronic fireplace, a bottle of wine and use of the club lounge.

The package is available until the end of February next year at a starting price of 380,000 won, with an additional discount of up to 100,000 won for hotel members.



For more information and reservation, call The Plaza at (02) 771-2200.





Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches Christmas cake promotion



In celebration of year-end, Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents four kinds of Christmas cakes until Christmas at A’+Z cafe, located on the lobby floor. This year, the pastry chef has prepared Buche de Noel, Santa Clause mousse cake, Christmas fresh cream cake and Christmas cheesecake.

In addition to the cakes, A’+Z also presents the traditional German and Italian Christmas stollen cakes, panettone, gingerbread houses with a chocolate tree and more traditional Christmas baked goods during the festive season.



Christmas Cakes are available at A’+Z cafe or on Naver Booking from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Advance reservations of two to three days are required. Cake prices range from 55,000 won to 78,000 won and other baked goods are available from 12,000 won to 98,000 won.



For more details, call the A’+Z cafe at (02) 2193-1193.





Enjoy end-of-year stay with pets at L’Escape Hotel



L’Escape Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul offers the “Merry Together with Friends” package for guests who want to spend a cozy night with their pets during the holiday season. The hotel has assigned the ninth floor exclusively for guests with pets.



Guests using the package will be offered Santa Maria Novella pet mist, which is an alcohol-free deodorant. In addition, pet brand Howlpot’s bed along with pet utensils, toiletries and snacks, premium pet shampoo and pet towels will be provided for a comfortable pet stay. Also, breakfast and an afternoon tea set for two will be provided.



The package is available until the end of the year at a starting price of 340,000 won.



For more information, call the L’Escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.







Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents holiday cakes by NY patissier



Grand Deli, located on the ground floor of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, is offering holiday cakes that will lift the festive mood of Christmas and year-end home parties for a limited time until Dec. 31.



Head patissier Eric P. Kalaboke from New York recommends three varieties for this year-end season: the Pine Tree Cake with a Christmas tree decoration made from green milk buttercream placed on snow white fresh cream cake, the Red Velvet Cake and the Snowman Cake, which features white chocolate mousse topped with a snowman decoration.

In addition, Grand Deli is presenting seven types of whole cakes in December starting at 68,000 won.



For more information and inquiries, call the Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.









Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts offers ‘Yolo’ set for private end-of-year parties



Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts offers a special “Yolo” room service set for guests wishing to spend a special night at the hotel during the holiday season.



Guests have a choice of set A, set B and a special set. Set A comes with a bottle of Absolut vodka and a choice between six bottles of tonic water or one bottle of cranberry juice for 170,000 won. Set B offers one bottle of strawberry cocktail liqueur Tina and six bottles of tonic water for 220,000 won. The special set adds sparkling wine Henkell Trocken to set A for 250,000 won.



Shrimp skewers are also offered with the “Yolo” set, which is available to order from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.



For inquiries and reservations, call Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts at (02) 455-5000.