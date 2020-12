One in 5 US adults, aged 50 to 80, would like to get vaccinated for COVID-19 right away, a new poll found.



Another 46 percent would also like to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but would first wait until others receive it, according to the National Poll On Healthy Aging from the University of Michigan.



Nearly half were also worried about the safety of a vaccine that is developed quickly.



Twenty percent were unsure about getting the vaccination, and 14 percent did not want to get vaccinated. (UPI)