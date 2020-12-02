 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Ballantine promotes its single malt whiskies

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 17:17       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 17:17

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean actors Jung Woo-sung (left) and Lee Jung-jae pose for a picture at a pop-up shop designed to promote Ballantine’s Single Malt Whisky at cultural complex KOTE in Insa-dong, central Seoul, last Friday. 

The two actors, official models for the Scotch whisky brand, had a film shoot the same day. 

The pop-up shop will be open to the public for free until Sunday and offers six single-malt whiskies, according to the brand. Visitors must wear masks. The shop is also limiting visitors by letting just one person enter every five minutes. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

