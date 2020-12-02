[Photo News] Ballantine promotes its single malt whiskies

South Korean actors Jung Woo-sung (left) and Lee Jung-jae pose for a picture at a pop-up shop designed to promote Ballantine’s Single Malt Whisky at cultural complex KOTE in Insa-dong, central Seoul, last Friday.The two actors, official models for the Scotch whisky brand, had a film shoot the same day.The pop-up shop will be open to the public for free until Sunday and offers six single-malt whiskies, according to the brand. Visitors must wear masks. The shop is also limiting visitors by letting just one person enter every five minutes.