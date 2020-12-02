“The Call” director reaches out to global audiences with Netflix debut

“The Call” director Lee Chung-hyun (Netflix)



Director Lee Chung-hyun‘s highly anticipated thriller “The Call” was released through Netflix on Friday, after several delays in its theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Releasing on Netflix means the film will not only be viewed by Koreans, but by audiences in 190 countries, an advantage not lost on the 30-year-old director.



“It was interesting to receive feedback from many people living abroad, especially from other Asian countries,” Lee told The Korea Herald during a Google Meet interview Tuesday. “My father’s friend, who lives in Thailand, said that he watched the movie. He did not even know that I directed it and watched it.”



He said he also has seen lots of social media posts from viewers in countries like Singapore and Thailand who said they enjoyed the movie.



“Unless it is a popular blockbuster, it is still hard for the general public abroad to have access to Korean movies. But I think OTT (over-the-top) platforms tore down that barrier,” he said.



However, he still expressed regret at the current pandemic situation.



“My movie was initially set to be screened in theaters. I made the film‘s sound and music to fit the theater facility. Unfortunately, we could not present it to the audiences using movie theaters’ sound facilities,” Lee said.



In “The Call,” 28-year-old Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye) returns to her parent’s home to find an outdated-looking phone through which she becomes connected to Yeong-sook (Jeon Jong-seo), who lives in the same house in 1999. Although they have never met, through the phone the two quickly click. Everything seems fine until Yeong-sook finds out about her terrible future, which makes her turn reckless. Yeong-sook then starts threatening Seo-yeon to change her future.



Lee’s new movie is based on British and Puerto Rican supernatural horror film “The Caller,” directed by Matthew Parkhill.



Lee said he created scenes with the caller character Yeong-sook that do not exist in the original film. Parkhill’s film involves scenes with the receiver of the phone call, and only the voice of the caller.



Lee emphasized that he tried to focus on properly portraying Yeong-sook.



“I wanted to create a strong woman villain character, which is not often found in Korean movies,“ Lee said. “I am fascinated by the story about an unstable woman character who abruptly stirs up the well-ordered world.”



Jeon Jong-seo stars in “The Call,” which was released on Netflix on Friday. (Netflix)