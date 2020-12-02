 Back To Top
Business

Posco International offers consultations to startups

By Jo He-rim
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 16:35       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 16:35
Posco International employees take part in online consultations for startups on Wednesday. (Posco International)
Posco International employees take part in online consultations for startups on Wednesday. (Posco International)

Posco International said Wednesday that it has partnered with the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development to support small and midsized ventures and startup companies in entering overseas markets.

Posco International and the institute held an online conference on the day to offer business consultations to 25 startup companies in fields including artificial intelligence, smart cities and the environment, the company said.

From the business experience and global networks it has built up over the years, Posco International said, it offered consultations on various topics during the online meeting such as overseas marketing, contracts, dispute settlement and taxation.

“From the public-private partnership, we have come up with a bridgehead for Korean companies with capabilities to target overseas markets,” Posco International CEO Joo Si-bo said.

“We will provide the conglomerate’s know-how and combine it with the excellent ideas of startups to create a healthy industry ecosystem, in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Through this partnership with the startup institute, Posco International said it will establish a support model to continue to provide startups with opportunities to tap into foreign markets.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
