S. Korea's stock price gain in Nov. ranks 10th among G-20

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's stock prices rose at the 10th-fastest pace among the Group of 20 (G-20) nations with major economies posting double-digit surges, data showed Wednesday.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 14.30 percent in November from the prior month, outpacing the previous record monthly increase of 13.52 percent recorded in April 2009.



It was the 10th highest hike among the G-20 economies and outperformed their average 14.1 percent expansion.



All G-20 members saw their main stock indexes rise in November from October, with Italy chalking up the largest increase of 22.95 percent.



Argentina came next with 22.5 percent, followed by Russia with 20.19 percent, France with 20.12 percent. Comparable figures were 18.06 percent for the European Union, 15.04 percent for Japan and 15.01 percent for Germany.



KOSPI's November gain outperformed key stock indexes in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.84 percent, and the NASDAQ Composite went up 11.79 percent. The S&P 500 climbed 10.75 percent.



The Shanghai Composite Index increased 5.19 percent in November from the previous month, the lowest gain among the G-20 members.



November's global stock rally was attributed to the effect of Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election and expectations stemming from coronavirus vaccine development. (Yonhap)

