Unity, ONEstore to operate W1b support program for game developers

Unity Technologies’ Korea Country Head Kim In-suk (front row, center) (Unity Technologies Korea)
Unity Technologies Korea will raise 1 billion won ($904,000) in funding together with ONEstore to operate a technology support program for game developers in Korea, it announced Tuesday.
At an online press conference held a day ahead of the opening of its annual Unite Seoul 2020, Unity Korea reviewed its yearly performance and laid out the road map for the Unity game developing engine next year.
“More than 64.8 percent of the world‘s top 1,000 mobile games in 2020 were developed using Unity, and 70 percent of Nintendo Switch games were developed with Unity,” said Kim In-suk, country head of Unity Technologies Korea.
Kim stressed that Unity was picked by Forbes as one of America’s 50 Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies in July.
Unity’s progress is only enabled by the developers using its services. Considering this factor, Unity is rolling out plans to better the developers‘ ecosystem here.
Unity Technologies Korea will launch Kaya, a template project that provides developing materials, in the near future.
It will also form partnership with ONEstore to raise 1 billion won of funding for a support program for developers with innovative ideas to materialize their plans.
For console games, which have been expanding market share in Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic, Unity Technologies Korea will work together with publisher CFK to aid the smaller firms’ entry to the marketplace.
Unity Technologies Korea is also providing interactive coding education called codeAlive for free to young students for a limited time, in partnership with CMS Edu.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)