SsangYong's Nov. sales rise 10% on increased exports

This file photo provided by SsangYong Motor shows the all-new Rexton SUV. (SsangYong Motor)

SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales jumped 10 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by increased exports.



SsangYong Motor sold 11,859 vehicles in November, up from 10,754 units a year ago due to strong overseas demand for its SUV models despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.



Domestic sales rose 0.3 percent to 9,270 units from 9,240 during the same period, and exports surged 71 percent to 2,589 from 1,514, it said.



The SUV-focused carmaker said it will continue to expand overseas sales by launching upgraded models, including the upcoming face-lifted G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli Air.



From January to November, however, sales fell 19 percent to 96,763 units from 119,876 over the cited period.



SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.



In 2011, Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won ($437.93 million).



Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker. (Yonhap)