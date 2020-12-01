 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Ex-FSC vice chief likely to lead stock market operator

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 1, 2020 - 15:01       Updated : Dec 1, 2020 - 16:07
Former FSC Vice Chairman Sohn Byung-doo (Yonhap)
Former FSC Vice Chairman Sohn Byung-doo (Yonhap)
Sohn Byung-doo, former vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, was named as the single candidate for the new chair post of the Korea Exchange, South Korea’s sole bourse operator, according to industry sources Tuesday.

After conducting final interviews of three candidates a day earlier, the KRX’s chairman recommendation committee chose Sohn, insiders said without giving the names of the two others. The securities exchange operator is slated to hold a shareholders’ general meeting on Dec. 18 to appoint the candidate, they added.

The former FSC vice chief is a seasoned bureaucrat who spent more than 30 years in civil service, according to observers. He worked at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the presidential office and then the FSC.

If approved by shareholders, Sohn is to fill the KRX’s leadership vacuum, left vacant since former Chairman Jung Ji-won departed to take the chairman post at the General Insurance Association of Korea last month.

Sohn’s sole candidacy, however, has drawn opposition from unionized workers at the KRX, who are demanding the stock market operator ban the hiring of former government officials.

Since 2005 when the KRX was relaunched as an integrated organization to operate the nation’s stock market, five out of six chiefs have come from government offices, including the FSC and Finance Ministry.

The new KRX chairman’s term is to end in 2023.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114