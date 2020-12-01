Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul

A special LED installation on the BTS Jin Theme Street near Hongik University. (Seoul's Mapo Ward Office)

A China-based fan community of Jin, a member of K-pop megastar BTS, opened a street project in western Seoul on Tuesday to celebrate the singer's 28th birthday, officials said.



The community named China Jin Bar opened the BTS Jin Theme Street on the main commercial festival avenue of the bustling entertainment district near Hongik University, located in Seoul's western ward of Mapo, ward officials said.



Jin, a sub vocalist of BTS, was born on Dec. 4, 1992, in South Korea.



China Jin Bar organized the installation of a large LED screen streaming footage of BTS' performances, decorated with space-themed installation sculptures such as the Earth, moon and stars.



The ward office said it has placed safety personnel on the street to ensure antivirus measures are followed. The installation will be open to the public until Sunday.



In the latest chapter of its record-smashing career spree, BTS on Monday (US local time) achieved another milestone with its new song "Life Goes On," which became the first Korean song to land at No. 1 on the Billboard's main Hot 100 singles chart. (Yonhap)