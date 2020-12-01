LG Innotek recognized for helping communities

Cho Baek-soo (right), head of management support at LG Innotek, poses at a ceremony in Seoul on Monday. (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek, the electronics parts making affiliate of LG Group, has been recognized by the Ministry of Health and Welfare for fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities, the firm said Tuesday.
The Welfare Ministry selects businesses with outstanding corporate social responsibility programs every year in partnership with the Korea National Council on Social Welfare.
LG Innotek’s plants in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, and in Gwangju Metropolitan City were credited by the ministry as having made consistent efforts to support vulnerable people in those communities, the company said.
Executives and employees at the Gumi workplace have helped young people there by organizing sports, cultural and musical activities. It won the minister’s award for welfare this year.
“With the CSR team created last year, the company has increased efforts to raise value for communities and subcontractors,” a company official said. “LG Innotek will continue carrying out various programs for coexistence with communities.”
The company undertakes various community support programs not only in South Korea, but also in foreign countries where it has branches.
In China, Indonesia and Poland, LG Innotek provides appliances, school facilities and scholarships.
