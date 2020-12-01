 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung top smartphone vendor in Gulf region in Q3: report

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2020 - 09:35       Updated : Dec 1, 2020 - 09:43
This file photo, taken on April 29, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken on April 29, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its leading position in the smartphone market of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in the third quarter of the year, a report showed Tuesday.

Samsung accounted for 45 percent of the GCC smartphone market in the July-September period in terms of units, up from 40 percent a quarter earlier, according to industry researcher International Data Corp. (IDC).

"With its large portfolio of models in the entry-level and mid-range price bands, Samsung not only maintained its leading position but also captured share lost by Huawei," Akash Balachandran, a senior research analyst at IDC, said.

Apple Inc. was the runner-up with a unit share of 15 percent, down from 18 percent a quarter earlier, due to the delayed launch of its iPhone 12 series.

Chinese brands Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp. were third and fourth, respectively, with market shares of 13 percent and 12 percent in the GCC market.

In terms of value, Apple was the leader with a 46.3 percent share, followed by Samsung with 30.8 percent

The GCC smartphone market declined 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 4.16 million units, according to IDC. In terms of value, the market fell 11.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.16 billion.

Saudi Arabia accounted for 52.6 percent of smartphone shipments in the GCC region in the third quarter, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 24.1 percent.

IDC expected the GCC smartphone market to grow 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter.

"Brands like Apple and Samsung will also post a strong performance in the upcoming quarters with newly released models in their portfolios," Ramazan Yavuz, a senior research manager at IDC, said. "Chinese vendors, focused on driving penetration in the region, will continue their marketing investments, all of which will translate into a well-performing market in the short to mid-term." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114