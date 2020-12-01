 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Chip export prices for Oct. hit new low on strong won

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2020 - 09:20       Updated : Dec 1, 2020 - 09:20
South Korea's chip exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's chip exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's semiconductor export prices sank to a new record low in October due to a strong local currency and slowing demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The won-based export price index for chips came to 69.61 for October, the lowest level since the Bank of Korea began tracking related data in January 1985.

The figure is also off more than 30 percent from the index's base year of 2015.

The index reached 104.32 in December 2018. Since January 2019, the index has remained below the benchmark 100 and below the 70 mark since August.

"The sharp drop resulted from a combination of a plunge in overall export prices, a strong South Korean currency against the US dollar and a slowdown in global chip demand," a central bank official said.

The South Korea unit changed hands at an average 1,144.68 won per the greenback in October, up 2.9 percent from September and 3.3 percent from a year earlier.

Despite a drop in export prices, overseas shipments have been growing solidly. The chip export volume index climbed 12.2 percent in October from the previous month, and the export value index rose 9.1 percent, marking the sixth straight month of increase, according to the data. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114