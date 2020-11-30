LS Cable & System expands footprint to solar power biz

A floating solar farm connected by LS Cable’s underwater cables is installed at Namjeong Lake in Goheung, South Jeolla Province. (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System is expanding its portfolio and entering the solar power business by acquiring international technology and safety certifications for its cables and supplying them to massive solar power projects.
The world‘s third-largest wire and cable maker by sales says it has supplied its cables to more than 30 solar power projects, including South Korea’s biggest solar power plant in Haenam, South Jeolla Province.
“Based on its knowledge from working with submarine power cables, LS Cable is consolidating its dominant standing in underwater cables for floating solar farms,” a company official said.
Previously, the underwater cables in the market weren’t exactly underwater, as they were connected by buoys on the surface. However, LS Cable’s underwater cables are submerged completely and don’t impede fishing activities or a ship’s travel route.
To ensure quality, LS Cable created an actual underwater environment at its Donghae plant in Gangwon Province to conduct quality testing on its underwater cables, as they have to function properly for at least 25 years, which is the life span of floating solar farms.
