[Photo News] LG Electronics brings robot to convenience stores

A GS25 convenience store employee moves items to a helper robot developed by LG Electronics.
LG Electronics announced Monday that the company had started a trial using the robot at GS Retail’s convenience stores inside LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. The delivery robot, CLOi, will collect ordered items and deliver them to customers after autonomously riding on elevators inside the building. CLOi is capable of carrying items weighing up to 15 kilograms. The robot delivery service is expected to be introduced at hotels, hospitals, offices and airports in the future, according to the company.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)