 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Korean sign-ups begin for clinical trials of COVID treatments, vaccines

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov 30, 2020 - 13:42       Updated : Nov 30, 2020 - 13:43
A health worker disinfects a testing site in central Seoul after conducting coronavirus tests on Nov. 20. (Yonhap)
A health worker disinfects a testing site in central Seoul after conducting coronavirus tests on Nov. 20. (Yonhap)
Some 3,500 people have expressed their intention over the past three weeks to take part in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments under development in Korea.

The Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials said Monday that it began receiving tenders on Nov. 10 for participating in clinical trials, and about 3,500 people have signed up since.

The KoNECT plans to set up a system that links these people to hospitals so they can take part in the clinical trials should they be confirmed to have COVID-19.

“We are currently focusing on raising awareness of the trials and encouraging participation. We will build a system that connects them to hospitals to secure participants of clinical trials and to contribute towards development of vaccines and treatments,” a KoNECT official said.

One can register their intention to take part in clinical trials at KoNECT’s web portal for COVID-19 trials.

They can select among trials for treatments, vaccines or donating blood plasmas upon full recovery for COVID-19. Participants can always revise or cancel.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114