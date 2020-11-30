Korean sign-ups begin for clinical trials of COVID treatments, vaccines

A health worker disinfects a testing site in central Seoul after conducting coronavirus tests on Nov. 20. (Yonhap)
Some 3,500 people have expressed their intention over the past three weeks to take part in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments under development in Korea.
The Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials said Monday that it began receiving tenders on Nov. 10 for participating in clinical trials, and about 3,500 people have signed up since.
The KoNECT plans to set up a system that links these people to hospitals so they can take part in the clinical trials should they be confirmed to have COVID-19.
“We are currently focusing on raising awareness of the trials and encouraging participation. We will build a system that connects them to hospitals to secure participants of clinical trials and to contribute towards development of vaccines and treatments,” a KoNECT official said.
One can register their intention to take part in clinical trials at KoNECT’s web portal for COVID-19 trials.
They can select among trials for treatments, vaccines or donating blood plasmas upon full recovery for COVID-19. Participants can always revise or cancel.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)