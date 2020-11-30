Celltrion cautious against COVID-19 spread as treatment nears approval

Celltrion headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Celltrion)

Celltrion, located in Songdo, Incheon, is extra vigilant against the sudden spike of COVID-19 patients in the city, as it awaits conditional approval of its antibody treatment, according to a person familiar with the matter, Monday.



“Employees at Celltrion are now advised to take their work laptops home with them every day, so that in the case we become confirmed patients, we can immediately work from home under quarantine,” a Celltrion employee told The Korea Herald under the condition of anonymity. There have been no confirmed cases within the company.



Those who work for Celltrion are receiving email caveats from the company every day, telling them to “not become the first confirmed case from Celltrion.”



Incheon, the regional government of Songdo, marked 34 additional confirmed patients in a day, Monday.



The Yeonsu-gu regional office recorded an accumulated 168 confirmed patients Sunday. Among them, 114 were declared as having been released after recovery; 54 were being treated; and 314 were taking the test to determine whether they had been infected. Those who are self-quarantining as a preventive measure after overlapping with patients’ movement routes amounted to 930.



According to the source from Celltrion, there is a companywide perception that they are days away from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s approval for Celltrion’s CT-P59 antibody treatment for COVID-19. Employees are working around the clock at the company for the documents for the Drug Ministry and extra caution is being paid against the pandemic.



On Wednesday, Celltrion said through an official press release that it had finished administering CT-P59 (regdanvimab) in 327 patients enrolled in its clinical phase 2 trial conducted across Korea, the US, Romania and Spain.



Celltrion Chairperson Seo Jung-jin personally vowed in an interview with a local media that CT-P59 will be available in the market early next year.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)