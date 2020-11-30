Jin Air to resume flights to Fukuoka next month

B737-800 passenger jet at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul. (Jin Air Co.)

Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines Co., said Monday it will resume flights to Fukuoka next month on eased entry restrictions in Japan.



Jin Air will provide one flight a week on the Incheon-Fukuoka route from Tuesday mainly to meet business travel demand, the company said in a statement.



The Fukuoka route was suspended nine months ago as more than 180 countries and territories strengthened entry restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jin Air currently provides flights to Tokyo and Osaka.



The carrier currently operates 27 passenger jets, which are composed of four B777-200ERs and 23 B737-800s, on five international routes and 15 domestic routes.



It provided flights on 32 international routes to Guam, Hawaii and Asian countries, as well as on four domestic routes, before the pandemic hit the airline industry early this year.



Among other carriers, Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's two biggest and full-service carriers, currently offer flights from Incheon to Tokyo and Osaka.



Budget carriers Jeju Air Co. and T'way Air also provide flights to Tokyo and Osaka. (Yonhap)

