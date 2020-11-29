Hyundai Motor, Naver partner on mobility

South Korea’s leading automaker and search engine platform have agreed to work together on tech services and seek partnerships with small firms.
Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday that it agreed to work with Naver to cooperate in three business areas -- media and platform content, new mobility services and new business models -- and build relationships with small and midsized enterprises.
Chi Young-cho, Hyundai Motor Group’s executive vice president for strategy and technology, and Naver CEO Han Seong-sook were present during the signing ceremony at Naver’s Green Factory in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Friday.
The automaker said it would develop a new infotainment service that would provide access to Naver content in its vehicles.
The content would include the search engine, maps and shopping, the automaker explained.
The two companies plan to come up with new business models for win-win relationships with SMEs as well, Hyundai added.
Hyundai Motor Group said that connecting its automobile technology with Naver’s online platform was a meaningful form of cooperation to create a future mobility ecosystem and would diversify the customer experience.
“From the partnership of automobiles and internet and communication technology, we will present enhanced transportation services that customers can feel, and innovate the customer experience in overall mobility services,” said Hyundai Motor’s Chi.
Naver CEO Han also said the mobility industry had room for change for different users, and that the company would experiment with new possibilities with Hyundai Motor Group.
Hyundai Motor Group and Naver will continue to work together to look for joint business opportunities on future mobility, such as connected, eco-friendly and purpose-built vehicles, the automaker said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
