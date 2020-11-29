 Back To Top
Business

Over 30,000 teleconsulting sessions lead to $72 million deals: KOTRA

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Nov 29, 2020 - 14:28       Updated : Nov 29, 2020 - 14:28
Kwon Pyung-oh, president of KOTRA, during a meeting with small and medium-sized enterprise leaders in September (KOTRA)

The state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Sunday that it has conducted over 30,000 teleconsulting sessions to help connect local businesses and foreign buyers since the pandemic began earlier this year.

With over 7,700 South Korean businesses and over 14,000 foreign buyers having taken advantage of KOTRA’s business consulting services, which began in February, a total of 446 business deals have been struck so far, worth 80.2 billion won ($72 million), KOTRA explained.

Earlier this month, one Korean education tech company reached a deal worth $76,000 with an education service provider based in Qatar while a cosmetics company reached a deal worth $1 million with a Romanian distributor after both received help from KOTRA, the agency said.

“KOTRA will provide further support to ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises that take part in its consulting program reach an export deal,” said Kwon Pyung-oh, president of the agency.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
