[Monitor] Added value of manufacturing and mining industries drops 1.4%

The overall added value of South Korea’s mining and manufacturing industries suffered a 1.4 percent year-on-year drop last year, the sharpest drop since 1998 following the Asian financial crisis, according to the latest data from Statistics Korea.A tentative annual report released on Friday estimated the industry’s added value was worth 559.8 trillion won.Though the medicine, grocery, electric devices and automobile sectors enjoyed a bump in added value, sectors such as mechanical equipment, chemicals, oil refining and electronics led the downward trend, bringing the largest plunge since 1998 when the industry’s added value suffered a 2.1 percent drop.The number of businesses within the industries increased 0.2 percent, standing at 69,975 while the number of employees was 2,940, down 0.9 percent, the report said.