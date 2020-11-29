[Monitor] Added value of manufacturing and mining industries drops 1.4%

The overall added value of South Korea’s mining and manufacturing industries suffered a 1.4 percent year-on-year drop last year, the sharpest drop since 1998 following the Asian financial crisis, according to the latest data from Statistics Korea.
A tentative annual report released on Friday estimated the industry’s added value was worth 559.8 trillion won.
Though the medicine, grocery, electric devices and automobile sectors enjoyed a bump in added value, sectors such as mechanical equipment, chemicals, oil refining and electronics led the downward trend, bringing the largest plunge since 1998 when the industry’s added value suffered a 2.1 percent drop.
The number of businesses within the industries increased 0.2 percent, standing at 69,975 while the number of employees was 2,940, down 0.9 percent, the report said.
