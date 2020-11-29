[Global Finance Awards] Woori Bank integrates ESG values with finance

(From left) Woori Bank CEO Kwon Kwang-seok, Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, Korea Southern Power Co. President and CEO Shin Jeong-shik and KSP Vice President Song Ki-in pose after establishing a working-level partnership to financially support the utility company’s solar energy, hydrogen, and fuel cell projects on Nov. 13, in Seoul. (Woori Bank)