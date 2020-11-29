 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to develop big data collection and analysis system for military logistics by 2025

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 29, 2020 - 09:08       Updated : Nov 29, 2020 - 09:08
The mark of the South Korean Ministry of National Defense (Ministry of National Defense)
The mark of the South Korean Ministry of National Defense (Ministry of National Defense)
The defense ministry plans to develop a "big data" collection and analysis system to more efficiently take advantage of diverse and scattered data so as to make better policy for military operations and troops.

Currently, the military has vast amounts of data on more than 1.4 million items related to the management of troops, arms procurement and other defense supplies field, and there has been a growing need for a platform to better manage them using advanced technologies, according to officials.

The ministry will kick off a yearlong preliminary research this year to explore analysis tools and seek ways to address potential security issues, and plans to establish the system by 2025, the officials added.

"The envisioned big data collection and analysis system is expected to allow us to optimize our resources and better predict future needs," said ministry official Lee Bok-gyun, who is in charge of the project. (Yonhap)
