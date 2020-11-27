Former Hyundai Motor chief discharged from hospital after 4 months, in ‘healthy condition’

Former Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo (Yonhap)

Former Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo has been discharged from the hospital in healthy condition after about four months of treatment for colonic diverticulitis, according to industry sources Friday.



The former chairman was discharged earlier Friday and is expected to stay at his home in Hannam-dong, central Seoul.



Chung had been hospitalized for the chronic illness since mid-July.



Though Chung was scheduled to be discharged as soon as his condition was brought under control, he decided to prolong his treatment inside the hospital due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, according to an industry source, who added that he is in healthy condition.



Chung, after bequeathing the chairman post to his son Chung Euisun on Oct. 14, became the group’s honorary chairman.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)