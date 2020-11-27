 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Wang stresses two Koreas should determine peninsula’s fate

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Nov 27, 2020 - 17:11       Updated : Nov 27, 2020 - 17:13
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Yonhap)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Yonhap)


China’s top diplomat on Friday said the two Koreas should decide the fate of the Korean Peninsula themselves, while stressing his country will serve a “constructive role” to bring peace on the peninsula. 

“South and North Korea are indeed the true masters of the Korean Peninsula. Therefore, the fate of the peninsula should be given to the two Koreas,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his meeting with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seung. “As an important neighbor of the Korean Peninsula, China will continue to serve a constructive role.”

Wang made the remark in response to Park’s statement that the two Koreas should have the final say on matters related to the peninsula. 

Wang stressed that his visit here, as the COVID-19 situation has yet to end, is intended to show trust between the two countries and express willingness for bolstering strategic trust in the post-COVID-19 period. 

“Establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and denuclearization is of vital importance for the prosperity, peace and stability in Asia,” Park told Wang. “The international cooperation is important, and specifically we need cooperation between the US and China.”

Park, while expressing appreciation for China’s constructive cooperation, asked for it to take a bigger role in bringing North Korea back to the negotiation table. 

Earlier in the day, the Chinese envoy also met with presidential security adviser Moon Chung-in and Reps. Youn Kun-young and Hong Ihk-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. 

Wang arrived in Seoul on Wednesday, following a two-day visit to Japan, where he met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. His back-to-back trip to Tokyo and Seoul is widely seen as an effort to secure ties with the two East Asian neighbors ahead of the inception of the Joe Biden administration in the US.

When asked whether his trip is to pressure Seoul to align with Beijing amid an escalating US-China rivalry, Wang ruled out such speculation, saying “the US is not the only country in the world” and that each of the countries are independent and sovereign states. 

On Thursday, Wang held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, discussing a range of issues including COVID-19 responses, an upcoming trilateral summit between Korea, China and Japan, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s planned visit here and bilateral exchanges, among other topics. The two top diplomats also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation over antivirus efforts, trade and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. 

Wang then met with President Moon Jae-in in the afternoon, where the South Korean leader said his administration will continue to work with Beijing and the international community to achieve denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula. 

In regards to the possibility of Xi’s visit here within this year, Wang told reporters that the coronavirus must be brought under “complete control” first. 

But both sides agreed to actively communicate for Xi’s visit at the earliest date when the COVID-19 situation stabilizes and conditions are created, according to the Foreign Ministry. 

Xi was set to visit Seoul in the first half of this year, but the trip was delayed upon the outbreak of COVID-19. But with the latest hike in coronavirus infections here, it is unclear whether his trip could happen before the year-end.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114