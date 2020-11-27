 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

MMCA to stream synth music performance at Cheongju venue

By Park Yuna
Published : Nov 27, 2020 - 17:32       Updated : Nov 27, 2020 - 17:32
"MMCA Live X Adoy” at MMCA Cheongju (MMCA)


The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea will stream its fourth online performance as part of the MMCA Live series planned to reach a wider range of audiences amid the pandemic. The fourth show will feature a performance by Korean synth pop group Adoy.

The performance “MMCA Live X Adoy,” which took place at MMCA’s Cheongju location, will be released at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 via the MMCA’s YouTube channel. MMCA has released the MMCA Live series starting with the “MMCA Live X the Phantom of the Opera” in June at MMCA Seoul venue.

Upcoming performer Adoy will stage a show at the outdoor space at the MMCA’s Cheongju venue, which unveiled its inaugural MMCA Cheongju Project 2020 titled “Kwon Minho: Clouded Breath” that combines architectural drawings with media technology to convey the narrative of South Korea’s industrialization.

Adoy is an indie rock band based in Seoul that features synth pop music. The band was formed in 2016 by synth player Zee, bassist Dayoung, drummer Geungchang and vocalist Juhwan, who also plays guitar.

The third live show was performed in October by singer-songwriter and pianist Jung Jae-hyung, known for his appearances on various TV shows, presenting a piano ensemble at the MMCA’s Gwacheon venue.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114