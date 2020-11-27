MMCA to stream synth music performance at Cheongju venue

"MMCA Live X Adoy” at MMCA Cheongju (MMCA)





The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea will stream its fourth online performance as part of the MMCA Live series planned to reach a wider range of audiences amid the pandemic. The fourth show will feature a performance by Korean synth pop group Adoy.



The performance “MMCA Live X Adoy,” which took place at MMCA’s Cheongju location, will be released at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 via the MMCA’s YouTube channel. MMCA has released the MMCA Live series starting with the “MMCA Live X the Phantom of the Opera” in June at MMCA Seoul venue.



Upcoming performer Adoy will stage a show at the outdoor space at the MMCA’s Cheongju venue, which unveiled its inaugural MMCA Cheongju Project 2020 titled “Kwon Minho: Clouded Breath” that combines architectural drawings with media technology to convey the narrative of South Korea’s industrialization.



Adoy is an indie rock band based in Seoul that features synth pop music. The band was formed in 2016 by synth player Zee, bassist Dayoung, drummer Geungchang and vocalist Juhwan, who also plays guitar.



The third live show was performed in October by singer-songwriter and pianist Jung Jae-hyung, known for his appearances on various TV shows, presenting a piano ensemble at the MMCA’s Gwacheon venue.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)