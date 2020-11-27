 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

[Global Finance Awards] Hyundai Card aims to become data-driven company

CREDIT CARD / HYUNDAI CARD

By Kim Young-won
Published : Nov 29, 2020 - 17:11       Updated : Nov 29, 2020 - 17:13
Ted Chung, CEO of Hyundai Card
Ted Chung, CEO of Hyundai Card

Hyundai Card, one of South Korea’s leading credit card companies, has been beefing up its abilities to analyze consumer data, such as where consumers use credit cards and what items they buy, to better understand customer habits. These efforts are aimed at offering tailored services and products to meet differing customers’ needs.

“Hyundai Card has established a curation system that defines data and cleanses unnecessary data, so that data of diversified nature may be systematically arranged in a ‘Hyundai Card’ way,” said an official at the company.

To use processed data for its business expansion and diversification, the company has been running the Domain Galaxy data platform, where corporate partners may issue private label credit cards via Hyundai Card and conduct joint marketing schemes. Customers’ sensitive information is kept confidential for security reasons.

The key value of Domain Galaxy is to enable such cross marketing between Hyundai Card and its business partners, according to the company.

“Domain Galaxy will serve as a stepping-stone for the company to evolve into a data-driven company,” official said.

Since 2015, the card issuer has been expanding its partnership for PLCC as well. The number of PLCC corporate customers now stands at 15, of which 12 are currently market champions in their respective sectors. So far this year, the company has added five new PLCC customers, including coffee chain Starbucks, car sharing firm Socar, and fashion commercial platform Musinsa.

“The latest addition of Musinsa to Hyundai Card’s PLCC network is a notable step as more than 80 percent of (Musinsa’s) customers are fashion savvy young people aged under 35, a population group that was previously unseen in Hyundai Card’s major pool,” the official said.

Backed by its business achievements, Hyundai Card is now preparing for what is expected to be a $2 billion initial public offering in the nation as early as next year.

The card company, as well as other financial units under car manufacturing giant Hyundai Motor Group, has been jumping in new business realms in a bid to find new growth momentum. Hyundai Capital, the auto financing unit of the conglomerate, for instance, acquired Sixt Leasing, one of Germany’s largest car rental firms, in February.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114