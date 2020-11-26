 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Students in line for COVID-19 testing in Gwangju

By Song Donna
Published : Nov 28, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Nov 28, 2020 - 16:01
Students line up to get tested for COVID-19 on Thursday morning after a new case was reported at a middle school in Seo-gu in Gwangju. The infected student is said to have come into contact with another infected student from a different school and with family members as well.

Medical workers in protective gear are preparing for COVID-19 testing at the school.

COVID-19 cases are spreading in schools despite stricter social distancing levels. There are rising concerns over student COVID-19 cases with the upcoming college entrance exam taking place on Dec. 3.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com)
