Posco shares achievements from pro bono program

Posco International CEO Joo Si-bo (Posco International)
Posco International, a South Korean general trading company, celebrated the achievements of its corporate social responsibility project known as “pro bono volunteers” Thursday.
The volunteer team -- made up of employees skilled in the fields of marketing, human resources and finance -- worked with social enterprises for the last six months, offering them mentoring.
Some of the beneficiaries included Dodohan Collabo, a media content platform focusing on youth policy; Eunhasoo Art Museum, a children’s art museum; and Care U, an ICT solution company for senior citizens.
Care U was given legal advice regarding trademark registration as well as help reviewing its investment proposal.
Posco International said mentoring took place on over 120 occasions spanning more than 230 hours.
Earlier this year, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company to provide export assistance to Korean parts companies as part of its corporate citizenship efforts.
