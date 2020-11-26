[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents holiday cakes by NY patissier



Grand Deli located on the ground floor of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong is offering holiday cakes that will lift the festive mood of Christmas and year-end home parties for a limited time only from Tuesday to Dec. 31. These are all available for reservation from Nov. 25.



Head patissier Eric P. Kalaboke from New York recommends three varieties for this year-end season: the Pine Tree Cake with a Christmas tree decoration made from green milk buttercream placed on snow white fresh cream cake, the Red Velvet Cake and the Snowman Cake, which features white chocolate mousse topped with a snowman decoration.



In addition, Grand Deli is presenting seven whole cakes during December starting from 68,000 won.



For more information and inquiries, call the Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.







Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts offer ‘Yolo’ set for private end-of-year parties



Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts offer a special “Yolo” room service set for guests wishing to spend a special night at the hotel during the holiday season.



Guests have a choice of set A, set B and a special set. Set A comes with a bottle of Absolut vodka and a choice between six bottles of tonic water or one bottle of cranberry juice for 170,000 won. Set B offers one bottle of strawberry cocktail liqueur Tina and six bottles of tonic water for 220,000 won. The special set adds sparkling wine Henkell Trocken to set A for 250,000 won.



Shrimp skewers are also offered with the “Yolo” set, which is available to order from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.



For inquiries and reservations, call Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts at (02) 455-5000.







Shinsegae Chosun Hotel X L’Escape Hotel offers ‘Romantic Mood’ package



Shinsegae Chosun Hotel in central Seoul’s Jung-gu has collaborated with L’Escape Hotel to offer the Romantic Mood package for guests who want to spend a romantic night during the holiday season.



Guests using the package will be offered a special dim sum meal, depending on the room type, at the Palais de Chine in L’Escape Hotel.



The package also comes with complimentary use of the library and late checkout until 2 p.m. In addition to use of the club lounge and sauna for two, a mini bouquet will be prepared.



The package is available until March 1 at a starting price of 350,000 won.



For more information, call the Shinsegae Chosun Hotel at (02) 317-0404.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam x Ceragem present ‘Healing at Andaz’ package

Andaz Seoul Gangnam has collaborated with Ceragem, a global home health care company, to present the relaxing Healing at Andaz package through the end of October next year.



The Healing at Andaz package includes a one-night stay in a balcony suite, spa treatment for two at the OCELAS spa, 20 percent off for restaurant Jogakbo or room service (food only), in-room red wine and fruit setup, complimentary access to the Summer House (including the fitness center, indoor pool and paid sauna), complimentary minibar, late checkout until 3 p.m. and more.



The package price starts at 498,000 won (10 percent tax excluded), but rates may vary.



For more details or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.







JW Marriott Seoul offers guests Thai experience



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul introduces a taste of Thai luxury resort culture with the Enjoy Khao Lak in Seoul promotion through the end of the year.



Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by associates dressed in traditional Thai dress, offering greetings in Thai. The package includes a Thai-style snack and beer served in a Thai design-themed guest room, while guests are also offered aroma mist and hand cream by Sabai-arom, a wellness brand based on natural ingredients from across Thailand. In addition, the hotel will offer small private yoga classes.



The package is offered at 275,000 won. For an additional 60,000 won, guests can enjoy a relaxing poolside cabana session featuring coconut and a diverse menu of Thai-style dishes, including salads, mango rice and spring rolls.



For more details or reservations, call JW Marriott Seoul at (02) 6282-6262.