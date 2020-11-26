KT announces first IPTV export to Thailand

A Thai family watches KT‘s 3BB GIGA TV, which launched on Thursday. (KT)
South Korean mobile carrier KT said Thursday the company’s Internet Protocol television service is now available in Thailand, marking the first export case of IPTV platform technology to a foreign country.
Dubbed the “3BB GIGA TV,” KT’s IPTV platform combined with over-the-top media service is being made available in the Southeast Asian country staring Thursday under a 24 billion won ($21.7 million) deal.
KT worked with 11 local partners over the past 15 months via various telecommunication methods to seek optimization of content transmission in the country, it said.
Based on the carrier’s localization research, KT offers options to create up to six usernames per household, to adjust picture quality in bad weather conditions and to access multiple OTT channels.
“Taking the current COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to reinforce cooperation in the global media platform business, KT will continue to make efforts to export the IPTV service,” a company official explained.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)