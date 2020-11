South Korea‘s total fertility rate continued at a low number in the third quarter this year, reaching 0.84.The rate, referring to the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, had hit an all-time low of 0.92 in 2019.It was the second consecutive year for the rate to fall below 1. In order to maintain its population stably at 51 million, South Korea would need to keep the rate at 2.1.