 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG U+ names Hwang Hyun-sik as new CEO

CEO Ha Hyun-hwoi steps down

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 20:50       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 20:50
Hwang Hyun-sik (LG U+)
Hwang Hyun-sik (LG U+)

LG U+’s Chief Executive Officer Ha Hyun-hwoi stepped down Wednesday, recommending in his place Hwang Hyun-sik, president of consumer business.

According to LG U+, Ha has determined that now is a critical point for LG U+ in its preparation for the post-COVID-19 era and digital transformation. 

He has recommended Hwang to helm the leadership, saying his 20 years of experience in the telecommunications business will stably guide LG U+ through the rapidly evolving market. 

Hwang, 58, will assume the role once his appointment is approved through the board of directors’ and shareholders’ meeting next year. 

Having started career at LG Telecom in 1999, Hwang is the first thoroughly LG U+ person to internally step up to the CEO role. 

In 2019, Hwang drew media attention as the only person to be promoted to president-level in the annual personnel announcement. He was recognized for his performance in the mobile business. 

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114