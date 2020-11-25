 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samyang wins contract to supply ion exchange resin to KHNP

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 16:53       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 16:53
Samyang’s ion exchange resins (Samyang Corp.)
Samyang’s ion exchange resins (Samyang Corp.)

Samyang said Wednesday that it has won a contract to supply ion exchange resins used in the purification of nuclear power plants to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power.

The chemical firm, affiliated with Samyang Holdings, said it had competed against foreign suppliers to obtain the order, becoming the first South Korean company to do so. Previously the country imported all its ion exchange resins, Samyang Corp. explained.

Under the agreement, Samyang will supply 700,000 liters of four types of ion exchange resins for three years to all nuclear power plants in the country.

The ion exchange resins, which take the form of microbeads measuring 0.3 to 1 millimeter in size, are crucial to remove radioactive materials from liquid waste, the company explained.

In addition to the deal, Samyang said it signed an agreement with Korea Nuclear Partners, an export firm jointly invested in by KHNP and related companies, and seeks to export its ion exchange resins.

When KHNP taps into an overseas market to build facilities or supply materials, it will also be introducing Samyang’s products, the chemical company said.

According to the chemical corporation, it succeeded in producing an ion exchange resin for the first time in Korea in 1976.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114