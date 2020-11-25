 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 27, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : Nov 27, 2020 - 09:01
Sunchang Fermented Sauce Festival

The Sunchang Fermented Sauce Festival is an annual event held in Sunchang, South Jeolla Province. The festival celebrates the many different sauces and pastes made from fermented soybeans.

This year’s event runs until Nov. 29 and involves a photo contest, a talent show and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held online, and festivalgoers at home can upload photos of their sauce pots.

Festival organizers are also soliciting suggestions for next year’s event.

For more information, check the official festival website at www.jangfestival.co.kr.


Winter lights at E-World

Theme park E-World in Daegu will kick off its signature Christmas Fantasy Festival on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the amusement park lit up its 9-meter-tall Miracle Tree. During the festival visitors can also see the Lighting Balloon Road, along with other photo zones themed around Christmas and winter. The Miracle Rose Garden, featuring 100,000 blue light roses, will be illuminated too. On opening day, Santa Claus will welcome visitors.

The festival continues until Jan. 15. 


Seoul Lantern Festival

The 2020 Seoul Lantern Festival is being held across the city this year with the aim of dispersing visitors and promoting local businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the festival has wrapped up in Jamsil and Dongdaemun, lanterns will be on display until Dec. 31 in Itaewon, central Seoul, inspired by the hit webtoon “Itaewon Class.”

In Myeong-dong, lanterns depicting Christmas scenery will be on display until Jan. 15.


Autumn forest at Everland

Everland’s Forest Camp is offering eco-friendly programs for visitors this fall.

Forest Camp is a park spread across 90,000 square meters, which amusement park Everland has managed for 50 years. The park has dense forestland with some 34,000 trees and plants.

Various activities are available, from trekking to meditation, yoga, concerts and barbecue parties.

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit reservation.everland.com.


Mungyeong Chasabal Festival

The Mungyeong Chasabal Festival, which runs Dec. 1-5, will be held online this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The annual festival celebrates the art of traditional ceramics. This year’s online festival will offer traditional tea ceremonies and pottery workshops led by local artisans.

For more information in Korean, visit www.sabal21.com.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114