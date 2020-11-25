[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Sunchang Fermented Sauce Festival



The Sunchang Fermented Sauce Festival is an annual event held in Sunchang, South Jeolla Province. The festival celebrates the many different sauces and pastes made from fermented soybeans.



This year’s event runs until Nov. 29 and involves a photo contest, a talent show and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held online, and festivalgoers at home can upload photos of their sauce pots.



Festival organizers are also soliciting suggestions for next year’s event.



For more information, check the official festival website at www.jangfestival.co.kr.







Winter lights at E-World



Theme park E-World in Daegu will kick off its signature Christmas Fantasy Festival on Saturday.



Earlier this month, the amusement park lit up its 9-meter-tall Miracle Tree. During the festival visitors can also see the Lighting Balloon Road, along with other photo zones themed around Christmas and winter. The Miracle Rose Garden, featuring 100,000 blue light roses, will be illuminated too. On opening day, Santa Claus will welcome visitors.



The festival continues until Jan. 15.







Seoul Lantern Festival



The 2020 Seoul Lantern Festival is being held across the city this year with the aim of dispersing visitors and promoting local businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



While the festival has wrapped up in Jamsil and Dongdaemun, lanterns will be on display until Dec. 31 in Itaewon, central Seoul, inspired by the hit webtoon “Itaewon Class.”



In Myeong-dong, lanterns depicting Christmas scenery will be on display until Jan. 15.







Autumn forest at Everland



Everland’s Forest Camp is offering eco-friendly programs for visitors this fall.



Forest Camp is a park spread across 90,000 square meters, which amusement park Everland has managed for 50 years. The park has dense forestland with some 34,000 trees and plants.



Various activities are available, from trekking to meditation, yoga, concerts and barbecue parties.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit reservation.everland.com.







Mungyeong Chasabal Festival



The Mungyeong Chasabal Festival, which runs Dec. 1-5, will be held online this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The annual festival celebrates the art of traditional ceramics. This year’s online festival will offer traditional tea ceremonies and pottery workshops led by local artisans.



For more information in Korean, visit www.sabal21.com.