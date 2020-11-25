COVID-19 plagues drama productions

Main poster for “The Penthouse: War in Life” (SBS)



With the resurgence of COVID-19 in Seoul, many dramas were forced to halt production as actors tested positive for the new coronavirus or came in contact with people who had.



So far, 10 dramas across multiple broadcast stations have halted production when actors and staff tested positive. They are “The Penthouse: War in Life” (SBS), “The Spies Who Loved Me” (MBC), “The Moon Rising River,” “Bossam,” “Snowdrop” (JTBC), “Sisyphus: The Myth” (JTBC), “Hush” (JTBC), “Joseon Exorcist” (SBS TV), “Mr. Queen” (tvN) and “Lovestruck in the City” (Kakao TV).



Some of these dramas are new, with their first episodes yet to air. The situation is even more challenging for dramas that are currently airing should one of the main actors test positive for COVID-19.



Actor Um Ki-joon of “The Penthouse: War in Life” announced Wednesday that he would self-isolate for two weeks after having come into contact with an extra who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Um tested negative for the novel coronavirus. (SBS)



On Wednesday, three actors -- Um Ki-joon, Park Eun-seok and Bong Tae-gyu -- of SBS’ hit drama “The Penthouse: War in Life” announced separately through their agencies and social media that they had tested negative. Um, who had had direct contact with an extra who was diagnosed with COVID-19, announced that he would quarantine himself for two weeks, meaning he couldn’t appear in the musical “Monte Cristo” until Dec. 4.



Fortunately, the extra, who was diagnosed Tuesday, appeared in only one scene with Um and Park. The actor is believed to have gotten the virus from another extra in a different drama who had tested positive.



