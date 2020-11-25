Gracie Abrams joins fan community Weverse

Promotional image for Gracie Abrams on fan platform Weverse (Big Hit Entertainment)

American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has joined Weverse, the fan community and online store for a spate of K-pop musicians like BTS, CL and Seventeen, Big Hit Entertainment said Wednesday.



It marks the first case for a musician from outside of South Korea to join the mobile platform, according to Big Hit.



The company said that more musicians from abroad will be joining the platform, such as US singer-songwriter Alexander 23 and British musician Yungblud.



The membership-based app is a platform for music fans from around 200 countries. Thirteen artists are currently registered on the platform. (Yonhap)

