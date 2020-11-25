Four more service members test positive for new coronavirus

The front gate of a military unit in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, is locked on Monday, as COVID-19 infections broke out there. (Yonhap)

An airman, two soldiers, and one Army officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of infections reported at barracks, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



The airman in the central city of Seosan showed symptoms while being quarantined after his unit reported an infection cluster recently, according to the ministry. The total number of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force unit came to 15.



The Army officer stationed in the border town of Paju was infected after coming into contact with a civilian patient, and one enlisted soldier in the northeastern town of Goseong tested positive following a recent vacation, according to the ministry.



Another soldier showed symptoms and tested positive days after joining the military, though he tested negative in his test upon being enlisted, the ministry said.



The latest cases brought the total number of confirmed cases among the military population to 267. The number has been on the rise since mid-November along with the nationwide resurgence of the new coronavirus.



Currently, 1,942 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 3,593 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step.



Nationwide, the country added 382 more COVID-19 cases, including 363 local infections, raising the total caseload to 31,745, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)