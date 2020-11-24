 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

3 killed in POSCO plant explosion

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 21:02       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 21:07

An explosion occurred at a plant operated by POSCO in Gwangyang. (yonhap)
An explosion occurred at a plant operated by POSCO in Gwangyang. (yonhap)

 Three people were killed in an explosion that occurred at a plant operated by South Korea‘s top steelmaker, POSCO, on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The incident took place at around 4 p.m. with a roaring sound at its plant in Gwangyang, 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul, involving a blaze that was put out in about 20 minutes, according to the officials.

Authorities said the explosion appears to have started near a furnace while workers were handling high-pressure gas, adding that they are looking into the exact cause of the incident. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114