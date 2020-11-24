KDCA commissioner named among BBC’s 100 women

Jeong Eun-kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, has been named among the top 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020 by the BBC, the British broadcaster said Monday.
“This year 100 Women is highlighting those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times,” it said.
Introducing the commissioner as the “virus-hunter,” it said Jeong, a preventive-medicine specialist, has led South Korea’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the current commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and having previously served as its first female chief -- she is known for her transparency and the calm she brings to her daily briefings on the pandemic,” it said.
Jeong expressed her appreciation to all the health care workers who have devoted themselves to responding to the pandemic.
“I will make the utmost effort to help the world become safer by strengthening the capabilities against disease,” she said.
In September, Jeong also made it on the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people for leading “the nation’s antivirus efforts to success by candidly interacting with the public, based on the principles of openness, transparency and democracy.” The magazine also praised her for playing roles in boosting the organization’s preparedness by creating a manual on response procedures for unidentified mass infections, and conducting drills on a sophisticated emergency-¬response algorithm.
BBC gave the top spot of the list to the “unsung hero” to honor countless women around the world who have made sacrifices in helping others in an extraordinary year.
The list included Sanna Marin, who leads Finland’s all-female coalition government, Michelle Yeoh, a star in upcoming “Avatar” films, and Sarah Gilbert, who heads Oxford University’s research into a coronavirus vaccine.
Last year, Lee Soo-jung, a forensic psychology professor at Kyonggi University, was selected among the 100 most influential women.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
