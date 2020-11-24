 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea’s consumer sentiment gains for 2nd month in November

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 16:21       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 16:21
People visit a riverside park in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 18, as South Korea relaxed its social distancing measures to Level 1. (Yonhap)
People visit a riverside park in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 18, as South Korea relaxed its social distancing measures to Level 1. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s consumer sentiment rose for the second consecutive month in November, as the economic outlook improved amid relaxed social distancing measures, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came in at 97.9 for November, up 6.3 points from 91.6 recorded for October, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading marks the second straight month of gains following a 12.2-point on-month rise in October.

A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.

The data comes two days before the BOK holds this year’s final rate-setting meeting, with many analysts expecting the BOK to freeze its key rate at a record low.

The BOK said the rebound in consumer sentiment came as people presented a brighter economic outlook amid hopes of vaccine development.

On Oct. 12, South Korea lowered the social distancing measures after applying tougher virus curbs across the nation for about two months.

However, new virus cases have recently been on an upward trend as health authorities warned of a winter wave of coronavirus infections.

In August, the BOK trimmed its 2020 growth outlook to a sharper-than-expected contraction of 1.3 percent, citing the fallout of a flare-up in virus cases.

The index on people’s assessment of current economic conditions rose by 14 points to 72 in November, and the index gauging people’s sentiment toward future economic conditions reached 91 this month, up from 83 in October. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114