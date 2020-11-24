 Back To Top
National

Experts propose home care for mildly ill COVID-19 patients

By Kim Arin
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 16:24
Dr. Jung Ki-hyun (left) and Dr. Oh Myoung-don of the National Medical Center speak to reporters during Tuesday`s conference at a central Seoul venue. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s public health experts called for shifts in the nation’s pandemic response to better deploy limited health care resources, as another coronavirus bed shortage crisis looms in Seoul.

Doctors at the National Medical Center said in a news conference Tuesday that the approach to coronavirus control should be more accepting of the fact that risks that cannot be eliminated.

The latest uptick in coronavirus infections started in mid-October and has been accelerating from two weeks ago, according to the NMC analysis. This time frame corresponds with when containment efforts eased on Oct. 25, and then again on Nov. 7.

As cases rise, critical care facilities are once again being strained to their limit in the capital area.

There are 125 critical care beds that can accommodate coronavirus patients in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province combined, of which only 25 were available as of Monday. The NMC estimates the remaining vacant beds could be filled in about a week’s time by the current incidence rate.

People aged 60 or older, who are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the infection, make up nearly 30 percent of all recently emerging cases. Among 2,239 patients confirmed in the last 14 days, 4.7 percent were in their 80s or above, with 8.4 percent in their 70s, 14.6 percent in their 60s and 16.5 percent in their 50s.

Based on the NMC’s previous analysis of 3,060 patients during the initial wave, at least 46 patients out of all patients diagnosed over the past two weeks are expected to fall severely ill.

To expand bed capacity, the NMC proposed adoption of home care for patients who are at a reduced risk of severe illness.

The government has permitted at-home care for patients with mild or no symptoms last month, but the protocols to enable its execution are still coming.

Infectious disease pundit Dr. Oh Myoung-don, who heads the NMC’s committee for clinical management of emerging infectious diseases, said minimally ill patients ending up with complications or long-term effects was “not impossible, but highly unlikely.”

“A more resourceful use of our limited beds would be to leave them for patients who are at greater risk of critical illness or mortality,” he said.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
