Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding develops AI-based welding quality tester

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 15:26       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 15:26
Officials from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. look at an AI-based welding quality monitoring robot in Okpo, Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Officials from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. look at an AI-based welding quality monitoring robot in Okpo, Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) welding quality monitoring robot for the first time in the shipbuilding industry.

The robot inspects the welded parts of ships and offshore plants with a 3-D modeling program and carries out automated welding quality tests using AI technologies, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding.

Shipbuilders usually inspect the quality of the welded parts of ships and offshore plants by taking pictures of them, but the robot will help make inspections easier, the company said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding will deploy the robots at construction sites down the road, it said. (Yonhap)
