[News Focus] Jeju has highest proportion of registered foreign residents for 4th year

Foreigners, wearing traditional costumes of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), pose with Korean traditional cookies at Nammun Market in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province in May 2019. (Korea Tourism Organization)



SEJONG -- The number of foreigners per 1,000 population in South Korea reached the all-time high of 24.53 at the end of 2019, data held by Statistics Korea showed.



The figure was based on the number of registered foreign residents, 1.27 million, of the nation’s resident registered-based population, 51.84 million, as of last year. The figure does not include people in Korea on F-4 visas, because they are not registered as residents here.



The proportion of registered foreign residents climbed about 7 percentage points in a decade from 17.49 percent posted at the end of 2009, when the corresponding two figures were 870,000 of 49.77 million.



Among the nation’s eight major cities and nine provinces, Jeju Province topped the list with 38.35 foreigners per 1,000 inhabitants in 2019 -- 25,600 of 670,000.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)