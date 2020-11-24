Nighttime bus services reduced; Daycare centers closed in Seoul

Level 2 social distancing measures were restored in the capital region beginning Tuesday, but Seoul has enacted its own, tighter rules through the rest of the year.
In what the city government called an “emergency standstill,” nighttime bus services have been slashed by 20 percent from Tuesday. Starting on Friday, there will be no subway operations after 11 p.m., an hour earlier than the current closing time of midnight.
All of the city’s more than 5,380 daycare centers have shut down as of Tuesday, though they are still providing emergency care services for working parents.
As for outdoor rallies, the city government has imposed an outright ban on all gatherings of 10 people or more. And at the city center, including the rally-prone Gwanghwamun Square, all events and gatherings are prohibited regardless of their size.
These municipal measures, partly resembling the Level 3 restrictions, the strictest of the nation’s five-scale distancing scheme, are aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country’s densely populated capital of 10 million.
Seoul is at the center of a third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea. In 24 hours ending at midnight Monday, the city added 133 new virus cases, raising its total to 7,758 cases, which accounts for a quarter of all cases reported in the country. More than 1,400 Seoulites are currently undergoing COVID-19 treatment, and 87 have died from the coronavirus thus far.
For the standstill period, businesses in Seoul are subject to tougher anti-virus rules than anywhere else in the country.
The “one person per four square meter” rule will apply to funeral venues. No more than 40 visitors are allowed at the same time. Youth facilities can only operate at 30 percent capacity.
Indoor athletic facilities must stop running shower booths, except for those at swimming centers, and close at 9 p.m.
Retail stores, grocery markets and department stores will be asked to refrain from providing food samples to customers and run fewer promotional events, and cram schools must keep the number of students in the classroom to under 50 percent of the seating capacity.
Medical care facilities will forbid the entry of visitors and bar outing of users.
Door-to-door marketing activities will be required to end each session in 20 minutes and serve no food or beverage items to potential customers. Karaoke facilities will be forced to close at 9 p.m., and internet cafes will bar customers from eating or drinking while inside.
To encourage people to stay home at night, Seoul has cut the number of buses and trains running after 10 p.m. by 20 percent and will shorten subway operation hours by one hour. The changes to public transportation services takes effect for buses on Tuesday and subway trains on Friday.
Also in preparation for the upcoming nationwide college entrance exam on Dec. 3, also known as the Suneung, the city government said it will run a special virus control period for a week until the test date jointly with the city’s education office and district governments.
The city will check quarantine protocols at more than 1,800 cram schools and study cafes while concentrating disinfection efforts on restaurants and cafes nearby.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)