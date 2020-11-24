 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco chief seeks to serve second term

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 11:47       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 11:49
Posco CEO Choi Jeong-woo (Posco)
Posco CEO Choi Jeong-woo (Posco)

Posco CEO Choi Jeong-woo announced his intention to serve consecutive terms at a board meeting early this month, the company confirmed on Tuesday. 

According to Posco, the board of directors resolved to run a “CEO nomination committee” and began reviewing the qualifications for the reappointment of Choi.

Under the company’s articles of association, a CEO must disclose his intention to serve another term three months before the end of his term. Cho’s three-year term ends in March next year. 

The CEO nomination committee will consist of seven outside directors and will conduct a month-long screening of qualifications, including examining internal and external evaluations of the incumbent CEO. 

If he passes the screening process, he will be nominated as the next CEO and his position will be finalized after a shareholders’ meeting and a board meeting in March.

Choi took office as the company’s ninth CEO in July 2018. Former Posco chiefs have customarily sought and served second consecutive terms.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114