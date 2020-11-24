 Back To Top
Business

Porsche Korea opens first Porsche Dream Circle student education project

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 13:59       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 13:59
Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann (back row, center) and children pose at the opening ceremony of the first Porsche Dream Circle at Pangyo Elementary School in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Porsche Korea)
Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann (back row, center) and children pose at the opening ceremony of the first Porsche Dream Circle at Pangyo Elementary School in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Porsche Korea)

Porsche Korea said Tuesday it opened the first Porsche Dream Circle, a student education program promoting the value of sustainability in the environment, at an elementary school in Gyeonggi Province.

According to the automaker, the new project is part of its corporate social responsibility campaign, Porsche Do Dream, which marks its fourth year in 2020.

Porsche Dream Circle, which has opened at the Pangyo Elementary School in Seongnam, is to provide a learning space for students on the importance of carbon neutrality and the virtuous cycle of resources, the company said.

The space with a floor area of 250 square meters is prepared with a smart forest system, a first in Korea, according to the automaker.

The smart forest system has installed solar panels and it enables automatic irrigation and management of the trees planted there, by measuring the forest temperature and humidity and charging the electric devices automatically, the company said.

“We are very pleased to be able to introduce a new meaningful social contribution program that is consistent with the brand’s core value, sustainability,” said Holger Gerrmann, CEO of Porsche Korea.

The new project is a three-way partnership between the company, ChildFund Korea, a social welfare organization, and Tree Planet, a social venture firm.

Starting with Pangyo Elementary School, Porsche Korea said it would further expand support to Eunjin Elementary School, Jamhyun Elementary School and low-income areas to reduce energy costs in the future.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
