 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Drug ministry approves clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine, treatment

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:25       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:25
A researcher looking into vaccine candidates. (SK Bioscience)
A researcher looking into vaccine candidates. (SK Bioscience)
South Korea's drug safety agency has approved clinical trials of vaccine and treatment candidates currently under development by two local drug manufacturers, industry officials said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Monday gave the green light to conduct a phase one clinical trial of a vaccine candidate, dubbed "NBP 2001," by SK Bioscience.

SK Bioscience said it will administer the investigative therapy to healthy adults to evaluate its safety and efficacy at two different testing sites.

The approval comes as the company earlier also inked a CMO deal with global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to supply a candidate material for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, the drug ministry also approved a phase two clinical trial using new drug candidate DW2008 by pharmaceutical firm DongWha Pharm to treat COVID-19, they said. DW2008 is an extract of the water willow plant.

The candidate will be administered to adult COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms to evaluate safety and efficacy, the company said.

In preclinical animal studies, DW2008 demonstrated that it greatly improves lung function and also had higher antiviral activity compared to two COVID-19 treatments currently used -- remdesivir and Kaletra, according to DongWha Pharm. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114