[Newsmaker] N. Korea reiterates ‘self-help’ in antivirus effort

North Korea said Monday that self-help in powering through obstacles ahead, like the coronavirus pandemic, is essential and no one should challenge that direction.
“Self-help is the way of life we’ve maintained to this day and it’s in our blood. We display that and there is nothing we cannot overcome,” the official state newspaper said, urging the Worker’s Party members to be a brigade moving forward to grab victory.
The North still claims it has yet to report an infection, though experts widely discredit the assertion. The regime has received test kits and medical supplies from international aid groups, including the World Health Organization.
But Pyongyang continues to brush aside Seoul’s offers for working together to combat the pandemic. The unification minister here earlier called for sharing COVID-19 vaccines with the North but the proposal went unanswered.
Pyongyang is seen as anxious to show some economic achievement and calm public frustration over the pandemic and typhoon fallouts, as it nears a party congress in January. Leader Kim Jong-un is set to reveal a comprehensive roadmap there to jumpstart its moribund economy.
The state newspaper also highlighted new homes built for typhoon-hit North Koreans this year, calling them one of the feats in the country’s 80-day campaign to bolster the economy.
But North Korean watchers cast doubt over whether the recovery efforts are as successful as the report said. Many displaced North Koreans disputed the regime’s announcement in October, according to Radio Free Asia.
“Except for the ones that Kim personally directed recovery for, most homes were left barely inhabitable because it was a job half done,” one anonymous source said, referring to leader Kim Jong-un’s personal inspection of the August recovery effort in the hardest-hit North Hwanghae Province.
The source added, “The new homes have no water or heating. And those that do have something wrong elsewhere.”
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)