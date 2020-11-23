Moon pledges renewed drive for climate goals at G-20

President Moon Jae-in attends the G-20 Summit on Sunday. (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in reiterated his commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions, and called for international cooperation on the issue at the G-20 summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.



In announcing Seoul’s carbon emission goals, Moon again emphasized his drive for an inclusive society, according to the presidential office.



“(Achieving) carbon neutrality by 2050 is a bold challenge that will change the industrial and energy structure, and it is a task only possible through international cooperation,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok quoted Moon as saying at the second session of the G-20 Summit held on Sunday.



Moon first revealed the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in his address to the National Assembly in October, and has since ordered concerned government organizations to draw up an action plan.



Kang said that Moon pledged that South Korea will move in step with the international community’s move towards carbon neutrality, and outlined Seoul’s plans.



“A long-term low-carbon development plan for achieving carbon neutrality in 2050 will be drawn up within the year, and the nationally determined contributions for 2030 will be renewed and submitted to the UN,” Moon was quoted as saying by Kang. Nationally determined contributions is an outline of a country’s intended contributions to fighting climate change drawn up under the Paris Agreement.



Kang added that Moon introduced the Korean New Deal and its Green New Deal component as being in line with the drive to lower emissions to the G-20 leaders, described the project as a “sustainable growth strategy that increases inclusiveness (of society).”



The Korean New Deal is a government-led program that seeks to create new jobs and boost new industries including those concerning environmental protection.



The Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson also said that Moon pledged to share the results of related projects with the world.



“Korea will establish a low-carbon industrial paradigm, and share the experience and results of the Green New Deal to help mankind turn COVID-19 and the climate crisis into an opportunity for ‘inclusive and sustainable growth,’” Moon was quoted as saying by Kang.



Kang added that Moon said that Korea will act as a bridge between developed and developing nations, and stressed the importance of developed nations sharing technologies and experiences with developing nations to help them transition to low-carbon societies.



The G-20 Summit, held via video link on Saturday and Sunday, came to a close with the leaders adopting a joint declaration pledging to work together and aid developing nations overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and its social and economic impacts.



Referring to the pandemic as an “unparalleled shock,” the G-20 nations pledged to continue working together on related issues, and to support efforts to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.



The declaration also outlines the G-20 nations’ shared views on wide range of issues including economy, public health, and climate issues.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)